Trump team eyes higher H-1B Visa extension fees

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USA: H-1B & L-1 Extension Extensions May Get Costly for Some U.S. Employers

The Trump administration is examining a proposal that may dramatically hike visa renewal fees for some U.S. Workers on H-1B and L-1.

The current surcharge, currently applied only to new H-1B and L-1 petitions and job changes, could soon be imposed on employers for visa extensions as well.

This would affect companies with 50 or more employees, over half of which would then hold H-1B and L-1 status.

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Currently, companies are already paying a supplemental $4,000 for the H-1B and an additional $4,500 for L-1 petitions, when some are applicable.

However, upon adoption, the same fee will be extended to extensions, raising costs for employers on the long run.

This move is said to affect a good amount of Indian professionals who make up a majority of H-1B visa holders as well as large tech companies who depended on such a workforce to support their functions.

The proposal is yet to be finalised, as a rule-making process needs to be concluded in order for it to come into effect.