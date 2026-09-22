Trump signs historic security agreement with PMs of Denmark, Greenland

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New York: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday joined Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen to sign an agreement to strengthen defence and Arctic security cooperation, ending months of diplomatic friction.

Ahead of signing the pact on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, President Trump expressed optimism about the future of the partnership.

“We’re going to have a tremendous relationship, a secure relationship, and we look forward to it… This was long in the making,” he said.

This comes after Trump said on Saturday he had reached what he described as an “Infinite Life” Agreement with Denmark and Greenland, claiming the pact gives the United States permanent control over security and other security-related needs in Greenland and allows Washington to prevent adversaries from establishing a military presence or making sensitive investments on the Arctic island.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the agreement had “completely” addressed US concerns over Greenland and would come at no cost to Washington.

“I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many U.S. concerns,” Trump said.

Trump said the agreement would give the US the ability to take whatever measures it considers necessary to secure and defend Greenland and the United States.

“At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America,” he said.

“Additionally, from now on, no US adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval,” Trump added.

Trump said the agreement would have no expiry and described it as an “Infinite Life” Agreement. He also announced plans for a major expansion of the US military presence on the island.

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However, Denmark’s description of the expected agreement focuses on strengthened security cooperation in the Arctic and North Atlantic and explicitly refers to Greenland’s position within the Kingdom of Denmark.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen welcomed the planned agreement, saying it would strengthen security for Greenland, Denmark, the United States and the wider Western alliance.

“It is joyous that we are about to make an agreement that will ensure and strengthen the security of Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, the United States, and the Western Alliance,” Nielsen said, according to the Danish government statement.

He added that the agreement recognises Greenland’s interests and its place in international cooperation.

Danish Prime Minister also welcomed the agreement, saying it would strengthen common security in the Arctic and North Atlantic.

“I am glad that we are about to make a great agreement for Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, and the United States. An agreement which strengthens our common security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic Area and therefore is great for NATO and Europe as well,” Frederiksen said.

She stressed that the agreement would also recognise “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom and the Greenlandic people’s right to self-determination.”

The expected pact comes amid heightened international attention on Greenland’s strategic position in the Arctic.

Trump has repeatedly highlighted the territory’s importance to US security and has previously argued that Greenland should come under US control.

(Source: ANI)