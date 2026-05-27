Trump signals “PERFECT” health after medical checkup

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Washington DC : US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he has completed his six-month physical examination at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center. He declared that all results were “perfect”.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump thanked the doctors and medical staff for their care. He added that the check-up went smoothly and reaffirmed his health status.

“Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House. President DJT”, he said.

This was Trump’s third visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center will for a medical exam since becoming the oldest president ever inaugurated last year, CNN reported.

Citing The White House, it added that the check-up would include “routine annual dental and medical assessments.” Despite this, he had already visited a dentist in Florida twice this year.

Last year in July, Trump, who is now 79, was diagnosed with a “benign and common” vein condition known as chronic venous insufficiency after he noticed swelling in his legs.

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Since his return to the White House, Trump has been spotted with several visible ailments.

Quoting the White House, CNN reported that the swelling in his ankles that was revealed last summer was a result of chronic venous insufficiency. This is a common issue related to age.

The bruises on Trump’s hands, which are often seen covered with thick makeup, occur because he takes a large dose of aspirin — higher than his doctors recommend — and shakes many hands, the White House said.

It further reported that officials insist, the heavy eyelids during meetings are simply long blinks.

The latest medical visit by Trump comes after he visited Walter Reed in October, and revealed to reporters he’d undergone an MRI. However, it wasn’t until several months later that officials confirmed the procedure was actually a CT scan. This scan was intended “to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues,” according to the White House physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella as reported by CNN.

CNN added that in his report on Trump’s physical a year ago, Barbabella praised the president’s “active lifestyle” and his “frequent victories in golf events.”

(ANI)

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