Trump signals early exit: US may end Iran war without reopening Hormuz

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Washington DC: US President Donald Trump is considering ending the US military campaign in Iran, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, reported The Wall Street Journal.

He indicated to aides that he is prepared to wind down military operations against Iran within a four-to-six-week timeline, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed.

This decision would likely extend Tehran’s control over the vital waterway, shifting the focus to diplomatic efforts to reopen it. Trump has expressed willingness to wind down hostilities, having achieved key objectives like weakening Iran’s navy and missile capabilities.

According to administration officials, the President believes the US can declare victory by achieving its “core” military goals without being bogged down in a protracted maritime clearance mission, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Trump characterised the closure as a problem primarily for Asia and Europe, noting that 84% of the oil through the strait is bound for Asian markets. He remained firm that the US is no longer as dependent on Middle Eastern energy.

The closed strait is causing significant disruptions, with oil prices surging past $100 a barrel and potential shortages in fertiliser and other critical goods.

The US could consider escorting tankers or a multinational effort to reopen the strait, but these are not immediate priorities, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Despite the talk of ending the war, the U.S. military footprint in the region continues to grow, creating a contradictory picture of the administration’s “exit”. The USS Tripoli and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit have arrived, with elements of the 82nd Airborne and 10,000 additional ground troops under consideration.

Trump has alternately threatened to bomb Iran’s civilian energy grid if the strait isn’t opened, while simultaneously calling the war a “lovely stay” and an “excursion.”

Earlier, the White House on Monday (local time) claimed that the recent movement of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, despite a virtual blockage amid the West Asia conflict, is the result of ongoing direct and indirect talks between the United States and Iran.

It credited diplomatic efforts led by US President Donald Trump.

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Addressing a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected claims that Iran is selectively allowing certain tankers to pass or imposing informal controls over maritime traffic.

“That’s not something we support, and I would reject that they are cherry-picking. In fact, these tankers that are moving through – the 10 that were previously announced and now the new 20, the announcement of 20 additional tankers, which we expect to see over the coming days – are a result of the direct and indirect talks that are taking place between the United States and Iran,” she claimed.

Leavitt further insisted that such tanker movements would not have been possible without sustained diplomatic engagement by the US administration led by Trump.

“So, you wouldn’t have seen those tankers if not for the president’s diplomacy and his team engaging on this matter, which we expect that compliance moving forward, and it’s again something that we’re working on very closely,” she added.

On Sunday, Trump said that Iran is allowing 20 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a “sign of respect”.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said that Iran initially agreed to send 10 boats through the strait and then added 10 more, which he considers a positive development.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Parliament Security Committee on Monday (local time) approved the Strait of Hormuz Management Plan, which includes measures to impose tolls on vessels passing through the strategic waterway, as reported by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

According to the IRIB, a member of the National Security Commission announced that the plan was formally approved, detailing key areas of focus, including security arrangements for the Strait, ship safety, environmental protection, financial arrangements, and the implementation of a rial-based toll system.

The plan also explicitly bans passage for American and Israeli vessels, reinforces the sovereign role of Iran and its armed forces, and outlines cooperation with Oman in establishing the legal framework for the Strait. Additionally, it prohibits passage for countries participating in unilateral sanctions against Iran, as reported by IRIB.

The approved measures come amid ongoing conflict in West Asia between Iran and the US-Israeli coalition, currently in its second month, and reflect Tehran’s efforts to assert control over one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, through which a significant portion of global oil shipments transit.

(Source: ANI)