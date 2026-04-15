Trump says war with Iran “close to over” amid reports of possible second of talks

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Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the conflict with Iran is “close to over”, despite a stalemate in negotiations with Tehran to achieve a complete solution to the hostilities in West Asia.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump expressed optimism about the situation, even as reports suggest the possibility of a second round of talks between the two sides after the stalemate in the first round of talks in Islamabad.

“I think it’s close to over. I mean, I view it as very close to over,” Trump said to Fox News.

He further suggested that the United States holds a strong strategic position, adding, “If I pulled up stakes right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild that country, and we’re not finished, but we’ll see what happens.”

The US President further asserted that Tehran wants to make a deal “very badly”, “I think they want to make a deal very badly.”

Trump’s remarks come amid growing speculation about renewed diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran, with reports indicating that a second round of talks could be on the horizon.

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According to CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter, Washington is currently weighing a possible second round of negotiations with Iran, with US Vice President JD Vance again likely to lead the American delegation, with Islamabad again emerging as a probable venue.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who have headed diplomatic talks since before the war began, are also expected to attend any possible second meeting, the sources said, quoted by CNN.

Trump has entrusted his three senior advisers with the responsibility of exploring a diplomatic pathway to end the ongoing hostilities. Vance, Witkoff and Kushner have remained in contact with Iranian officials and intermediaries following a recent 21-hour round of discussions as part of efforts to move closer to a potential agreement.

However, officials are still deliberating over the specifics of a second round, and no final decision has been taken.

“Future talks are under discussion, but nothing has been scheduled at this time,” a US official said, quoted by CNN.

(ANI)