Trump says “Too Late” for Iran to talk as tensions escalate in Middle East region

Washington, DC: Amid the escalating tensions in the West Asia region, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that it was “too late” for Iran to restart negotiations.

Trump said that Iran’s leadership, along with its air defence, Air Force, and Navy are “gone”.

“Their air defense, Air Force, Navy, and Leadership is gone. They want to talk. I said ‘Too Late’,” the US President posted on Truth Social.

This comes as Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of the late Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in an interview with ANI, said, “Iran is ready for negotiations but with dignity”.

Meanwhile, Israel claimed that a senior commander was targeted through a strike in Iran, Al Jazeera reported. The Israeli Army didn’t provide further information on the outcome of the operation that was carried out recently.

Earlier, Fox News reported that Trump had sent an official letter to Congress about the US strikes against Iran, where he justified military action. In his letter, Trump said that the strikes were conducted at his direction on February 28 to protect US interests, ensuring free flow of maritime commerce via the Strait of Hormuz and for the collective self-defence of regional allies, including allies.

“At my direction, on February 28, 2026, United States forces conducted precision strikes against numerous targets within Iran including ballistic missile sites, maritime mining capabilities, air defenses, and command and control capabilities. These strikes were undertaken to protect United States forces in the region, protect the United States homeland, advance vital United States national interests, including ensuring the free flow of maritime commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, and in collective self-defense of our regional allies, including Israel,” Trump wrote.

He added that no United States ground forces were used in these strikes, and the mission was planned and executed in a manner designed to minimise civilian casualties, deter future attacks, and neutralise Iran’s malign activities.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media Press TV reported today that thousands of people took to the streets in a solemn funeral procession after over 150 schoolgirls were killed in Iran on Saturday following US-Israeli strikes in the country.

Visuals shared by Press TV showed a sea of people protesting against the killing of innocent young students who perished in the missile strike.

The conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region.

(Source: ANI)

