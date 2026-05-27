Trump says latest medical checkup went ‘perfectly’ ahead of 80th birthday

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New Delhi: Donald Trump has described his latest check-up at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as having gone “perfectly” and said that everything “went very well”, which will do little to ease any concerns over his fitness in the run-up to his 80th birthday next month.

In an update on social media site Truth Social, Trump gave his positive assessment of his latest medical check-up in the year to 2025, his third since taking office again in January 2025.

His comments follow the growing trend of questioning the fitness and health of leaders in the US. At nearly 80, Trump is the oldest president to hold office, and the issue of age is proving to be of increasingly frequent interest to the public and those in politics.

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His check-up is understood to have covered typical cardiovascular, neurological, and physical exams that typically form part of the annual check-ups for presidents. But White House officials are not expected to release any findings from the check-up.

Mr Trump regularly claims that he has strong physical and mental health when campaigning at rallies and while out and about. Mr Trump’s supporters often look to the large number of meetings and travel plans that the US president keeps on his schedule to determine if he is well. However, his critics continue to raise questions over his age.

His latest check-up is expected to re-ignite a debate in America about presidential health disclosures.

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