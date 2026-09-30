Trump says Iran will ‘give up’, claims record oil taken from Hormuz

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USA: US President Donald Trump said Iran would eventually “give up” amid the ongoing conflict between Washington and Tehran, while claiming that the United States had taken more oil out of the Strait of Hormuz in recent days than at any previous point.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Trump said he was uncertain whether Iran would concede immediately but predicted that it would eventually do so.

He also described Iran as “doing very poorly” amid the economic impact of the conflict and restrictions on oil exports.

Trump claimed that the US had moved a record amount of oil through the Strait of Hormuz over the previous few days.

The strategic waterway had carried about one-fifth of global crude oil and LNG supplies before the conflict, making the restoration of shipping flows a major issue for international energy markets.

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Oil flows through the strait have shown signs of recovery. The shipments averaged around 13.2 million barrels per day over the past week, about 77% of pre-war levels.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis are continuing.

Qatar has been involved in shuttle diplomacy between the US and Iran, with negotiations focused in part on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and addressing broader disputes between the two countries.

Iran has maintained its own conditions for reopening the waterway, while the two sides continue to differ over the terms of a potential agreement.

The situation remains closely watched because disruptions in Hormuz can have a direct impact on global oil supplies and prices.