Trump says Iran war would end ‘very quickly’ at White House event

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Washington: US President Donald Trump appeared alongside First Lady Melania Trump at the annual Congressional Picnic held on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday, where he addressed lawmakers, officials, and their families.

During his speech, Trump spoke about unity in Washington and thanked members of Congress for their service. Calling the picnic a moment to “put politics aside,” he praised bipartisan cooperation and described the gathering as an important tradition at the White House.

However, Trump also addressed the ongoing tensions involving Iran and hinted at possible future military action if diplomatic efforts fail. Speaking about the conflict, he claimed the situation would end “very quickly” and said Iran was eager to reach an agreement with the United States.

“We’re going to end that war very quickly. They want to make a deal so badly,” Trump said during his remarks. He also predicted that global oil prices would fall sharply once tensions ease.

The President further suggested that the US had earlier come close to carrying out another major strike on Iran before pausing military action to allow room for diplomacy. Recent reports indicate that the Trump administration has been weighing both negotiation efforts and possible military options amid the ongoing conflict.

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Photos and videos from the Congressional Picnic later circulated widely online, drawing attention both to Trump’s appearance with Melania and his comments on the Iran situation.

Watch the video here: