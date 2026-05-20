Trump says Iran war would end ‘very quickly’ at White House event
The US President said the conflict with Iran would end “very quickly” while addressing lawmakers and guests at the White House event.
Washington: US President Donald Trump appeared alongside First Lady Melania Trump at the annual Congressional Picnic held on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday, where he addressed lawmakers, officials, and their families.
During his speech, Trump spoke about unity in Washington and thanked members of Congress for their service. Calling the picnic a moment to “put politics aside,” he praised bipartisan cooperation and described the gathering as an important tradition at the White House.
However, Trump also addressed the ongoing tensions involving Iran and hinted at possible future military action if diplomatic efforts fail. Speaking about the conflict, he claimed the situation would end “very quickly” and said Iran was eager to reach an agreement with the United States.
“We’re going to end that war very quickly. They want to make a deal so badly,” Trump said during his remarks. He also predicted that global oil prices would fall sharply once tensions ease.
The President further suggested that the US had earlier come close to carrying out another major strike on Iran before pausing military action to allow room for diplomacy. Recent reports indicate that the Trump administration has been weighing both negotiation efforts and possible military options amid the ongoing conflict.
Photos and videos from the Congressional Picnic later circulated widely online, drawing attention both to Trump’s appearance with Melania and his comments on the Iran situation.
Watch the video here:
😂梅拉尼娅先发表了精彩演讲，川普总统接着上台就笑着抱怨：
“我讨厌这样！我最不喜欢跟在咱们伟大的第一夫人后面讲话，因为这会让我显得没那么优秀！”
全场大笑，梅拉尼娅也乐了。这才是真夫妻档！
第一家庭的甜蜜互动，真实可爱！ #Trump #MelaniaTrump #白宫 pic.twitter.com/kAz02rC2Xi
— AusMini (@aus_mini) May 20, 2026