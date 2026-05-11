Trump rejects Iran Peace Proposal, tensions rise again in Middle East

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Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s latest proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, further increasing tensions between Washington and Tehran. The US President described Iran’s response as unacceptable and indicated that the possibility of renewed military confrontation remains high.

The conflict, which has continued for more than two months, was largely triggered by concerns surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme. Trump claimed that Iran had suffered major military setbacks and stated that the United States was keeping strict surveillance over Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile.

Reports suggest Iran proposed diluting a portion of its highly enriched uranium while transferring the remaining stock to a third country. Tehran also reportedly demanded guarantees that the uranium would be returned if future negotiations collapsed or if the US withdrew from the agreement again.

Meanwhile, Iran strongly reacted to the American stand and warned that any fresh US military action would receive a direct response. Tehran also opposed the deployment of foreign naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most crucial oil shipping routes.

Iranian authorities demanded removal of sanctions, release of frozen Iranian assets, war compensation, and complete control over the Strait of Hormuz as part of any future settlement process. The Iranian leadership maintained that discussions with the US should not be viewed as surrender.

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Benjamin Netanyahu also intensified pressure on Iran by insisting that the conflict cannot end unless Tehran’s nuclear facilities are dismantled and enriched uranium is removed from the country.

The situation has further escalated in the Gulf region after Iran tightened restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz, leading to concerns over global oil supply and trade disruptions. In response, the US Navy has reportedly increased monitoring and control activities near Iranian ports.

At the same time, Britain and France are discussing plans for an international maritime security arrangement in the region after any possible ceasefire. However, Iran warned that foreign military deployment in the Strait would face immediate retaliation.

The growing standoff has once again raised fears of instability across the Middle East, with global powers closely monitoring the developments.