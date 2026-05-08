Trump rejects curbs on us oil exports amid Iran crisis

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US President Donald Trump has ruled out imposing restrictions on American oil or jet fuel exports despite growing global supply concerns triggered by the ongoing Iran conflict. He maintained that the United States has sufficient oil reserves and sees no reason to limit exports at this stage.

The tensions surrounding the strategically important Strait of Hormuz have sharply increased demand for US energy supplies. As exports surged, the United States moved ahead of Saudi Arabia to become the world’s largest crude oil exporter.

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According to the sources, Energy exports, however, have cautioned that the rapid rise in exports could put pressure on domestic supply levels if maintained for a prolonged period. Questions are also being raised over how long the US can continue shipping oil at such high volumes without affecting local fuel markets.

According to the reports, Trump highlighted the sharp increase in tanker movement toward American ports, particularly in Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, saying international buyers are now relying heavily on US oil supplies as instability in the Middle East disrupts traditional trade routes.