Trump recommends trade agreement amid tariff dispute, says Brazilian minister Elias Rosa

Advertisement

São Paulo: Brazil’s Minister of Development, Industry, Foreign Trade and Services, Marcio Elias Rosa, said the United States has signalled its willingness to resume trade negotiations with Brazil on new terms, following talks over tariffs imposed on Brazilian exports.

Elias Rosa made the remarks after meeting US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to discuss the 37.5 per cent tariffs currently affecting Brazilian products. According to a report by Brasil 247, the minister said the talks were aimed at reopening dialogue, while stressing that Brazil would not accept US interference in its Pix instant payment system.

“This was a meeting to resume dialogue and negotiations. Obviously, we did not advance on any specific negotiation involving sectors, offers or content,” Elias Rosa told reporters after the meeting.

He said Brazil maintained its position that the tariffs imposed in July were unjustified, unfair and unreasonable. The Brazilian side also presented its arguments regarding environmental concerns, pointing to reductions in illegal deforestation across several regions.

Elias Rosa cited a 50 per cent decline in illegal deforestation in the Amazon, the lowest level in five years in the Cerrado, along with reductions of 34 per cent in the Caatinga and 41 per cent in the Pampa.

On Pix, the minister said Brazil considered the payment system a national asset and would not negotiate changes to its functioning.

“Pix is a Brazilian asset. More than 80 per cent of Brazilians use it. There is no possibility of negotiating its operation,” he said.

Advertisement

The minister also said Brazil reiterated its position under Section 301 of US trade law and rejected the rationale behind the tariffs.

According to Elias Rosa, the meeting followed a recent telephone conversation between Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and US President Donald Trump. He said Trump had recommended working towards an agreement with Brazil and that both sides had reached a positive understanding on restarting negotiations.

Elias Rosa said Brazil wants a comprehensive agreement capable of removing the tariffs and restoring balance to bilateral trade relations. He argued that the 37.5 per cent tariff had created a greater imbalance and said any Brazilian concession should result in mutually beneficial outcomes.

The minister said technical teams from both countries are expected to hold further discussions in the coming days and weeks, including virtual meetings and potentially an in-person meeting later this month or thereafter.

He added that Brazil remains committed to the United States as a major trading partner but wants future arrangements to be balanced.

Elias Rosa ruled out returning to an earlier, broader proposal rejected by Brazil and said he remained optimistic that the Lula-Trump dialogue could pave the way for a new agreement.

(Source: ANI)

Also Read: Sonu Sood Reaches Kathmandu with Relief Supplies for Nepal Flood Victims