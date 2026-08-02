Trump pauses new Iran strikes, cites peace efforts

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USA: US President Donald Trump has cancelled new US military air strikes and said he would give diplomacy a chance with Iran, with a request to do so coming from the Islamic Republic along with several regional neighbours.

He added that the US, Israel and partners in the region had agreed on the general terms of any new deal to end the conflict and enable reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a resolution for Tehran’s nuclear programme.

The US President could not provide information on what the possible agreement could involve, while Iran has not confirmed Trump’s comments.

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The announcement comes after Trump threatened last week that American forces were ‘locked and cocked’ to deliver a crippling response should negotiations fail.

Troops remain mobilized on stand by, but the White House announced a pause to further diplomacy.