Trump orders Strait of Hormuz blockade amid rising tensions with Iran

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Delhi: US President Donald Trump has announced a blockade of Iranian ports, effective from today, targeting vessels entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz.

The US Central Command reportedly stated that the blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations, but won’t impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait to and from non-Iranian ports.

On the other hand, Iran has responded strongly, warning of a “forceful response” to any military vessels approaching the Strait. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards had earlier warned they had full control of traffic through Hormuz.

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The blockade is a response to failed peace talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan, with Trump citing Iran’s refusal to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

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