Trump-Iran tensions rise as ceasefire nears end, talks uncertain

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Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated ahead of a possible second round of peace talks, with uncertainty growing over whether negotiations will even take place. The talks, expected to be held in Pakistan this week, are now under threat after recent developments in the Gulf region.

US President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning, indicating that failure to reach an agreement could lead to renewed military conflict. His remarks come as the temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran is set to expire soon, with little indication of an extension.

On the other side, Iran has taken a firm stand, accusing Washington of increasing pressure through military actions and strategic blockades. Iranian leadership has signaled readiness to respond strongly if hostilities resume, suggesting that new strategies have already been prepared in case of escalation.

A key flashpoint remains the Strait of Hormuz, where recent US actions, including the seizure of an Iranian-linked vessel, have further strained relations. The region continues to be critical due to its importance for global oil transport and military positioning.

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Despite rising tensions, the US has maintained that its delegation will attend the proposed talks. The team is expected to include senior officials such as Vice President JD Vance, along with key figures like Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

However, disagreements over approach and public messaging appear to be major obstacles. Iranian officials have raised concerns that Washington’s aggressive stance could derail progress, even though both sides were reportedly close to outlining a possible agreement.

With mediators in Pakistan urging restraint from both sides, the situation remains fragile. The coming days are likely to be critical in determining whether diplomacy prevails or tensions escalate further.