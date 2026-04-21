Trump demands release of 8 Iranian women ahead of high-stakes Islamabad Talks

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Washington DC: In a significant diplomatic manoeuvre just hours before a critical ceasefire deadline, US President Donald Trump has called on the Iranian leadership to release eight women reportedly facing execution.

The President framed the gesture as a necessary foundation for upcoming negotiations between the two adversaries.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, President Trump shared a screenshot from social media activist Eyal Yakoby alleging that eight women in Iran were at imminent risk of being hanged.

Yakoby’s post said Iran was “preparing to hang eight women,” and it included photos of the women purportedly facing execution.

Directing his message to the Iranian government, Trump urged, “To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women. I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The plea comes as Vice President JD Vance and a US delegation prepare to engage with Iranian officials in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The diplomatic landscape remains volatile as a fragile two-week ceasefire, brokered on April 8, is set to expire on Wednesday. While global interest is fixed on the Pakistani capital, conflicting reports have emerged regarding the presence of Iranian officials:

Reports from Axios suggest that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has authorised a negotiating team to travel to Islamabad, signalling a potential shift toward de-escalation.

Conversely, Iran’s state broadcaster (IRIB) has categorically denied that any diplomatic mission–primary or secondary–has yet travelled to Pakistan, highlighting internal friction within the Iranian regime.

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In a statement, the broadcaster categorically denied the presence of any Iranian delegation in Pakistan.

“No Iranian diplomatic delegation – be it a primary or secondary team, or an initial or follow-up mission – has travelled to Islamabad, Pakistan so far,” the statement read.

Despite Tehran’s public stance, sources in Islamabad indicate that both US and Iranian delegations are expected to arrive simultaneously, with the Pakistani government finalising high-level security and logistics for the encounter.

Reports by Al Arabiya, citing a senior Pakistani source, stated that delegations from the US and Iran are expected to arrive in the Pakistani capital simultaneously on Tuesday, signalling a potential breakthrough in regional diplomacy.

According to the report, both parties are converging on Islamabad to participate in high-stakes negotiations aimed at de-escalating long-standing tensions.

The negotiations aim to address a “10-point plan” that includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief, and a permanent settlement to the ongoing 2026 conflict.

However, the rhetoric remains sharp. President Trump has recently warned of “lots of bombs” should the ceasefire expire without a deal, while Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has insisted that Iran will not negotiate under the “shadow of threat.”

The world awaits confirmation of the face-to-face meeting in Islamabad. The release of the eight women, if granted by Tehran, would mark the first humanitarian breakthrough in a conflict that has brought the two nations to the brink of total war.

(ANI)