Trump Announces Lifting of US Naval Blockade in Strait of Hormuz

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Delhi: US President Donald Trump announced today that the United States has lifted its naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, a key development following negotiations with Iran amid the ongoing regional conflict.

In a statement, President Trump said the blockade, which was imposed in April 2026 to pressure Iran over the closure of the vital waterway, has now ended. The move comes after recent Iran-US talks aimed at securing a broader agreement that includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz to unrestricted international shipping.

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The agreement reportedly involves Iran committing to no nuclear weapons development, dismantling enriched uranium stockpiles, clearing mines from the strait, and allowing free passage without transit fees.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20-25% of the world’s seaborne oil and significant LNG shipments pass, has been a flashpoint since the escalation of the 2026 Iran conflict. Iran had repeatedly closed or restricted the strait in response to the US blockade, which targeted vessels linked to Iranian ports and turned away dozens of ships.