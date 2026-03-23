Trump Announces 5-Day Ceasefire with Iran, But Tehran Denies Talks

Advertisement

Delhi: US President Donald Trump announced a five-day halt in military strikes against Iran’s power plants, citing “very good and productive conversations” between the two nations.

Trump stated that the US and Iran are working towards a ‘complete and total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East’.

Advertisement

However, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi swiftly denied Trump’s claim, stating that there are no ongoing talks between the US and Iran. Rather, Araghchi accused the US of ‘deception’ and said that negotiations are ‘over forever’.

The conflicting statements have created uncertainty about the future of US-Iran relations, with global markets reacting to the news. Oil prices plummeted, and stocks spiked following Trump’s announcement.