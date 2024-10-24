Tropical storm Trami leaves 24 dead, more than 2 million affected

Manila: Atleast 24 people were killed after a severe tropical storm in the Philippines unleashed widespread flooding and landslides.

Tropical Storm Trami, known locally as Tropical Cyclone Kristine made landfall on the country’s main island of Luzon in the northeast of the archipelago.

Trai passed over the northern Philippines’ mountainous interior as of 8 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Thursday with maximum sustained wind speeds of 95 kilometers (59 miles) per hour and gusts reaching 160 kph (99 mph).

While thousands of villagers, who were trapped in floodwaters, have been rescued by government forces, many more needed to be saved Thursday in the Bicol region, including some on roofs. About 1,500 police officers have been deployed at the storm affecting region.

The government’s disaster-mitigation agency said more than 2 million people were affected by the storm, including 75,400 villagers who were displaced from their homes and are sheltering on safer ground.