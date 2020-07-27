Tropical storm Hanna
Tropical storm Hanna causes flood, power outage in Texas

By KalingaTV Bureau

Houston: Tropical storm Hanna, which made landfall as a hurricane in Texas, has caused floods and power outage in the US state.

Hanna, the first of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, made two landfalls on Saturday afternoon and evening in southern Texas, reports Xinhua news agency.

It weakened into a tropical storm early Sunday morning and moved toward northern Mexico, the National Weather Service said.

A flash flood and tornado watch are in effect in parts of the area until Sunday night.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday issued a disaster declaration for 32 counties, calling for residents not to forget the existing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This challenge is complicated and made even more severe seeing that it is sweeping through an area that is the most challenged area in the state for COVID-19,” he said.

(with inputs from IANS)

