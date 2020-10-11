thailand train bus collision
Photo Credit: Mothership

Train-bus collision kills 17, injures over 30 in Thailand

By IANS

Bangkok: At least 17 people were killed and 30 others injured when a tour bus collided with a cargo train in Thailand on Sunday, a government official said.

The accident took place when the bus, carrying 65 passengers, was crossing a rail track in Bang Toey area of Chachoengsao province, Xinhua news agency quoted chief district officer Prathuang Yukasem as saying.

The injured passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals by rescue workers.

Related News

100 Dolphins spotted in waters off Thailand coast

Thai mall gunman shot dead after killing 26

Soldier goes on shooting rampage in Thailand, over 10 killed

The bus, which was heading to a temple in Chachoengsao from Samut Prakan province, was immediately overturned due to the collision.

The train from Laem Chabang port in Chonburi province was en route to Bangkok’s Lat Krabang.

The cause of the crash is under probe.

You might also like
Nation

Harvard Names Srikant Datar As New Dean Of Its Business School

World

Over 13,800 firefighters battle 21 major wildfires in California

World

US President Trump Makes 1st Public Appearance After Covid-19 Diagnosis

State

Jon Courtenay wins Britain’s Got Talent 2020

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.