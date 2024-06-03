Tragedy at Beja Air Show, Pilot Killed in Midair Collision: WATCH

Lisbon: One pilot was killed and another injured after two small planes collided midair during an air show performance in southern Portugal’s Beja on Sunday, the air force said. The planes that collided were Yakovlev Yak-52, a Soviet-designed aerobatic training model.

A video filmed by a spectator and posted on social media showed a formation of six planes in flight, with one of them ascending, apparently touching one of the others and then crashing to the ground in a cloud of smoke in the Portugal air tragedy.

One plane crashed outside the airbase’s grounds and the second involved in the accident managed to land on the airport tarmac, with no victims among the spectators, the air force said.

One of the victims of the collision was a Spanish national who died on spot of the accident. Another individual, a Portuguese national was injured due to the accident and was rushed to the nearby Beja hospital in the Portugal air tragedy.

The defence minister of Portugal Nuno Melo said that this was an tragic incident and further investigation would be carried on to know the exact cause of the accident. The air force said the six aircraft belonged to an aerobatic group made of up Spanish and Portuguese pilots named the “Yak Stars”.

According to the Beja Air Show’s website, the “Yak Stars” were participating with around 30 other European aerobatic groups. Organisers billed them as southern Europe’s largest civil aerobatics group. The air force said organisers of the show at Beja airport had suspended the event, which began on Saturday. The force expressed condolences to the relatives of the pilot who died.

