“Totally agree on bright prospects”: Jaishankar on India-Sweden relations after meeting Swedish FM

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Gothenburg : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that India and Sweden have elevated their bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership, highlighting strong optimism about the future of cooperation following discussions with his Swedish counterpart during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Gothenburg.

Jaishankar said he met the Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard on the sidelines of the visit and underscored the strengthening partnership between the two countries.

In a post on X, he said, “Great to catch up with FM Maria Stenergard of Sweden during PM Narendra Modi’s visit. Totally agree on the bright prospects for India-Sweden relations, as they are elevated to a Strategic Partnership.”

Earlier, Swedish Foreign Minister Stenergard welcomed the Indian delegation and emphasised the depth of bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Stenergard on Sunday said, “Sweden is proud to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a distinguished delegation to Gothenburg. I always value meeting with Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar. The partnership between India and Sweden is broad and deep. We are today strengthening our relations even further!”

Meanwhile, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second visit to Sweden reflects the deepening of strategic convergence between the two countries across sectors ranging from trade and innovation to defence and green transition.

While briefing reporters on Sunday (local time) in Gothenburg after the European Round Table industry meeting organised by Volvo Group, George said, “This is the Prime Minister’s second bilateral visit to Sweden after his landmark visit in 2018, when Sweden hosted the first India-Nordic summit in Stockholm. The 2018 visit laid a solid foundation for India-Nordic relations and India-Sweden bilateral ties under the Innovation Partnership.”

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Highlighting the broadening scope of bilateral engagement, he added, “The current visit reflects the growing strategic convergence between India and Sweden and the importance both countries attach to political and strategic dialogue, trade and investment, innovation-led growth, trusted partnerships to build resilient supply chains, defence cooperation, green transition, sustainability, emerging technologies, digitalisation, and people-to-people ties.”

Earlier, addressing the CEO Round Table during the European Round Table for Industry (ERT) meeting in Gothenburg, PM Modi said, “The relationship between India and Sweden rests upon a strong foundation of democratic values, the rule of law, and human-centric development. Both our nations view innovation as a vehicle for development, regard sustainability as a shared responsibility, and consider democracy to be our greatest strength.”

He said discussions during the meeting focused on advancing cooperation based on these common values and expanding engagement across sectors.

“During today’s meeting, we discussed how to build upon these shared commonalities to move forward. In light of our growing cooperation across every sector, we have decided to elevate our relationship to the level of a Strategic Partnership,” he said. (ANI)

Adding another monumental accolade to his global portfolio, PM Narendra Modi was, on Sunday, conferred Sweden’s prestigious “Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross”, the highest honour awarded by the Scandinavian nation to a foreign head of government.

The exceptional award was presented during the Prime Minister’s visit to Sweden and marks the 31st international honour received by the Indian Prime Minister from a foreign country.

(ANI)

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