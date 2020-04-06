Tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus
Photo: TMZ

By IANS
16

New York : A tiger in New York City has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a news release from the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo.

The four-year-old female Malayan tiger named Nadia, as well as three other tigers and three African lions, “developed a dry cough and all are expected to recover”, the BBC reported.

“We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution and will ensure any knowledge we gain about COVID-19 will contribute to the world’s continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus,” the zoo said in a statement.

“Though they have experienced some decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers.”

The animals are believed to have been infected by a zookeeper. The zoo has been closed since mid-March.

