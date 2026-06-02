Tibet advocacy takes centre stage in Sydney as activists mark Chushi Gangdruk anniversary, Tiananmen Massacre

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Sydney: Tibet advocacy, cultural preservation, and calls for greater international awareness of the Tibetan cause were at the forefront of commemorative events held in Sydney over the weekend to mark the 68th anniversary of the founding of Chushi Gangdruk and the 37th anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre, according to the Tibet Information Office, Canberra. The Tiananmen Massacre continues to be a significant moment in history for advocates of human rights and democracy.

The Tibet Information Office, Canberra, reported that Dawa Sangmo, Chinese Liaison Officer of the Tibet Information Office, participated in a gathering on May 30 commemorating the founding of Chushi Gangdruk, the Tibetan resistance movement established in 1958. The event brought together community leaders, activists, and supporters. Among those attending were Bill Crews, Professor Chongyi Feng, representatives of Tibetan organisations, and members of the Tibetan diaspora. Collectively, they also reflected on the lessons of the Tiananmen Massacre.

According to the Tibet Information Office, Sangmo used the occasion to stress the importance of safeguarding Tibetan identity, culture, and heritage amid what she described as the growing impact of China’s Sinicisation policies in Tibet. Furthermore, she encouraged Tibetan youth to take a more active role in advocacy efforts. She urged them to contribute to raising awareness about Tibet’s situation at both the community and international levels. Raising awareness of events like the Tiananmen Massacre is often seen as important for fostering greater international solidarity.

The report said that Sangmo paid tribute to Dzasa Andrug Gonpo Tashi, leader of Chushi Gangdruk, recalling his efforts to foster unity among Tibetans across Tibet’s three traditional regions. She emphasised that his legacy continues to inspire Tibetans working to preserve their cultural and national identity. Additionally, the report also highlighted that Sangmo expressed solidarity with Chinese citizens seeking democratic reforms and constitutional governance.

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She also outlined the Central Tibetan Administration’s position on the Sino-Tibetan conflict. Moreover, she highlighted the Middle Way Approach, describing it as a peaceful and mutually beneficial framework aimed at fostering dialogue and understanding between Tibetans and the Chinese people.

The Tibet issue refers to the longstanding dispute over Tibet’s political status and governance since China asserted control over the region in the 1950s. Many Tibetans and supporters argue for greater autonomy, protection of religious freedom, human rights, and preservation of Tibetan culture and identity. Events like the Tiananmen Massacre serve as reminders of the importance of protecting human rights.

Tibet advocacy efforts involve raising international awareness about these concerns through public events, cultural programs, diplomatic engagement, human rights campaigns, and support for the Central Tibetan Administration’s Middle Way Approach. This approach seeks meaningful autonomy for Tibet through peaceful dialogue with China.

(ANI)

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