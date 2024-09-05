Three Syrian soldiers killed in attack near Daraa

Damascus: Three Syrian soldiers were killed in an armed attack on a military vehicle near the Naima Bridge, east of the southern province of Daraa on Thursday, local Sham FM radio reported.

The attack occurred in the early morning hours as unidentified gunmen opened fire on the vehicle, killing three soldiers at the scene, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the popular radio station.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes amid ongoing instability in southern Syria, a region that has seen a resurgence of violence in recent months despite reconciliation agreements.

The assault came just one day after a government convoy, including the Daraa governor and the head of the Baath Party branch in Daraa, was targeted in eastern Daraa.

Daraa, often referred to as the birthplace of Syria’s 2011 uprising, continues to experience sporadic clashes between government forces and various armed factions.

