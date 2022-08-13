Three killed in bomb blast in Pak’s Waziristan

Islamabad: Three motorcyclists were killed in Pakistan’s North Waziristan following a bomb explosion in the district, a report said on Saturday.

The district administration said the bomb was installed in a motorcycle by the roadside, which resulted in killing three and injuring five others, Geo News reported.

Following the explosion, security forces cordoned off the area and began an investigation. No organisation has so far taken the responsibility for the blast and neither has it been determined what sort of explosives were used.

The blast comes just days after four Pakistan soldiers were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a military convoy in the same area.

“The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR had said, vowing that the sacrifices of the brave soldiers will not go in vain.

Attacks on Pakistan security forces and clashes with suspected terrorists in the North Waziristan tribal district have become quite frequent in recent months.

On July 4, at least 10 security personnel were injured when a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of security forces in the area, Dawn reported.

Officials said at the time that the convoy was going from Mirali to Miramshah, the district headquarters, when the suicide bomber, who was on a motorcycle, blew himself up near one of the vehicles.

On May 30, a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle attacked another convoy of security forces in the Razmak area, injuring two soldiers and two children.

