Three killed, four injured in shooting at Detroit, Michigan, strip club

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New-Delhi: Three people have been killed and four others injured in a shooting at an after-hours strip club in Detroit, Michigan in the United States.

The shooting took place at around 7.21 am on Sunday. The Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said three men were found at the location with fatal gunshot wounds.

The four other victims, comprising two men and two women in their 20s and 30s were taken to nearby hospitals in private vehicles.

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The three people killed, who police said were all over the age of 30, have not yet been identified.

According to Police Chief Bettison, the shooting followed a confrontation between people at the location. He said an argument turned into an altercation before gunfire broke out. “A fight occurred, an altercation occurred, and as a result individuals decided to settle it with gun violence,” he added. Bettison also indicated that the location had previously come to the attention of the Detroit Police Department. Police had received seven calls related to the address this year, he said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and determine what led to the deadly confrontation.