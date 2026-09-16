Three killed as NBC News helicopter bursts into flames in Los Angeles while covering SUV-bus crash

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Los Angeles: Atleast three people were killed as a news helicopter operated by NBC4 Los Angeles crashed and burst into flames in the Chatsworth neighbourhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place when the helicopter was covering a separate deadly collision involving an SUV and a Metro bus when it went down, officials said.

The helicopter came down shortly before 7 pm (local time) in the 9100 block of North Mason Avenue, in a commercial area of Chatsworth in the San Fernando Valley.

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On being informed, the Los Angeles Fire Department reached the site and tried to douse the blaze and said the aircraft crashed between two commercial buildings and caught fire following the impact.

NBC4 subsequently confirmed that the aircraft involved was NewsChopper4, operated by Angel City Air.

Several television news helicopters had been in the area covering the earlier Metro bus collision when the NBC4 helicopter crashed roughly 1.6 kilometres from that scene.