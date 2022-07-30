Three injured in grenade blast at football match in Quetta

By IANS
grenade blast at football match in quetta
Image Credits: IANS (Representational image)

Quetta: A grenade attack outside Turbat Stadium in Balochistan’s capital Quetta on Saturday injured three people, including a policeman, media reports said.

According to the police, a football match was going on when the explosion took place near the stadium located on the Airport Road of the provincial capital, Geo News reported.

An explosion was reported in Turbat on Saturday evening, Samaa TV reported.

According to initial reports, the explosion occurred near a football stadium situated at Airport Road. The first match of the tournament was currently being played there.

Security forces resorted to aerial firing right after the blast. Sources familiar with the incident said the football stadium was the target of the blast.

(IANS)

