Three injured in grenade blast at football match in Quetta

Quetta: A grenade attack outside Turbat Stadium in Balochistan’s capital Quetta on Saturday injured three people, including a policeman, media reports said.

According to the police, a football match was going on when the explosion took place near the stadium located on the Airport Road of the provincial capital, Geo News reported.

Security forces resorted to aerial firing right after the blast. Sources familiar with the incident said the football stadium was the target of the blast.

(IANS)