Three Indians injured in suspected Iranian strike in Fujairah, UAE, India responds

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a suspected Iranian strike in Fujairah of United States of Emirates, three Indians got reportedly injured. The report was confirmed by the Indian Embassy in the UAE and MEA called this attack “unacceptable” and “deeply concerning”.

Ministry of External Affairs in a statement says, “The attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable. We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians. India continues to stand for dialogue and diplomacy to deal with the situation, so that peace and stability may be restored across West Asia. We also call for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz in keeping with international law. India stands ready to support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of issues”

Our statement on the attack on Fujairah ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/01Nz7g06FR pic.twitter.com/KQAr8R9ciQ — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 5, 2026

In a statement posted on X, the Indian Embassy in the UAE confirmed the injuries and said it is in touch with local authorities to ensure the affected individuals receive appropriate medical treatment and assistance.

Advertisement

“Three Indian nationals have been injured in today’s attacks in Fujairah. We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals,” the post read.

Three Indian nationals have been injured in today’s attacks in Fujairah. We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals.@MEAIndia @cgidubai — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) May 4, 2026

It is being reportedly said that the three Indians that got injured in the attack have sustained moderate injuries and are being treated in a hospital. First a drone attack took place after which fire broke out in the area, the Fujairah Civil Defence were immediately deployed to control the situation.