Three cases of Mpox virus detected in Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday has detected three patients with the mpox virus linked to the deadly outbreak in Congo, according to the health department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Two of the patients had been confirmed to have mpox, said Salim Khan, the director general of health services for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A third patient’s samples had been sent to the National Health Institute in the capital, Islamabad, for confirmation, he said, adding all three patients were being quarantined.

The viral infection was detected in the patients on their arrival from the UAE, the department said.

The Global health officials on Thursday confirmed an infection with a new strain of the mpox virus in Sweden and linked it to a growing outbreak in Africa, the first sign of its spread outside the continent a day after the World Health Organization declared the disease a global health emergency.

The monkeypox virus spreads through close contact, presents with symptoms such as fever, rash, and body aches, typically lasting 2 to 4 weeks.

