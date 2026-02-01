Thousands flee Pakistan’s Tirah Valley amid fears of military action

Advertisement

Bara/Karachi: Tens of thousands of residents have fled Pakistan’s remote Tirah Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after mosque announcements warned people to evacuate ahead of a possible military operation against Islamist militants.

Locals said families were forced to leave their homes despite heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures. Many have taken shelter in nearby towns such as Bara, where authorities are registering displaced families for assistance.

The Tirah Valley, which borders Afghanistan, has long been considered a stronghold of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). While the Pakistani government has not officially announced any evacuation or military operation, residents insist the movement was triggered by security warnings rather than winter conditions.



Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif denied any planned military action, calling the migration a routine seasonal movement. However, a military source said civilians were encouraged to leave temporarily to reduce harm during ongoing intelligence-based operations against militants.

Displaced residents described the journey as extremely difficult, with food shortages and snow-blocked roads. Some reported that families were stranded for days and that children died during the evacuation.

According to the sources, Provincial authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said they were not consulted on the relocation, raising concerns over coordination and the humanitarian impact as displaced families face uncertainty over their return.