This Jharakhand guy managed to get a place in Rishi Sunak’s core campaign team

Ever since Rishi Sunak became the Prime Minister of UK, people of India are elated by the fact that a person from Indian origin will be leading Britain. Now, another good news is celebrated by the residents of fertilizer township of Dhanbad as a Sindri boy has been chosen to be among the 30-member core committee of the Sunak campaign team.

Prajwal Pandey, a 19 year old, who joined the UK’S Conservative party in 2019. Following this, he got invited to join Rishi Sunak’s core campaign team in August 2022, when Sunak was fighting for the PM’s post.

Prajwal addressed the UK parliament in 2019 as an elected member of the UK youth parliament with record votes. He was only 16 year old then.

In a report in TOI, Prajwal’s father Rajesh Pandey said that the 19 year old was in the communications and outreach division of the campaign committee, he has “worked with many senior policy advisers to Rishi and was in regular communication with MPs, ministers and Rishi himself.”

Rajesh, who works as a software engineer in England, said that Prajwal highlighted the future tax, income, education, foreign and defence policies of the UK while campaigning for Rishi.

Prajwal’s father visited his hometown in Sindri during Durga Puja vacation this year and repeating the words of the 19 year old’s grandfather he said, “We are happy that Prajwal is doing well in his academics as well as other social activities.”

Talking about his son’s education Rajesh said to the leading portal that Prajwal studied in King Edward VI Grammar School, Chelmsford, Essex, and did extremely well in economics and math.

Reportedly, Prajwal was elected as the vice-chairman of Chelmsford Youth Strategy Group in 2019 and co-chairman of the Essex Climate Action Commission in 2020. There, he worked with senior leaders like Lord Randall, UN chief scientist and peers of the House of Lords in forming a climate policy. Rajesh also added that Prajwal’s sister, Pranjal, is doing her MBBS at Cambridge University and mother Manisha is a teacher.