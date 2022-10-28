This is how you can get “Second Home” Visa for 10 years in Indonesia

Do you know that you can get a “Second Home” Visa for 10 years in Indonesia, provided you meet certain eligibility criteria? If you have one crore rupees in your bank account, you can get a “Second Home” Visa for 10 years in the Southeast Asian country.

According to a new regulation issued on Tuesday, those who have at least 2 billion rupiah ($130,000 or ₹ 1 crore) in their bank accounts will be eligible to get “second home” visas for five years and 10 years. The policy will come into force from Christmas or 60 days after the issuance of the new rule.

“This is a non-fiscal incentive for certain foreigners to make a positive contribution to the Indonesian economy,” said Acting Director General for Immigration Widodo Ekatjahjana during a launch ceremony on the resort island.

With the introduction of the new policy, Indonesia joined the list of countries like Costa Rica and Mexico who are offering long-term stays to lure professionals, retirees and other affluent people. All are seeking to tap into a growing demand for migration options as legions of educated workers, known as digital nomads, look to use their newfound freedom after the pandemic to keep doing their job remotely.

It is to be noted here that Indonesia launched a digital nomad visa in 2021 with an aim to attract visitors/tourists to Bali, which is considered as Indonesia’s top destination for international holidaymakers and a major source of foreign-currency earnings.