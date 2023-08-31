This Airline launches only adult zone on flights, Know its tariff

Have you ever experienced a crying baby nearby during a flight, its very annoying. Now we have some good news. This Turkish-Dutch leisure carrier Corendon Airline has come up with designated seating “only adult zones” exclusively for passengers aged 16 and above.

Under the scheme, some seats will be reserved on the Airbus A350s used by the airline, the outlet added.

The “only adult zone” will be launched on November 3 between Amsterdam and Curacao a Dutch Caribbean island.

“This zone on the plane is intended for travellers travelling without children and for business travellers who want to work in a quiet environment,” a translated version of the airline’s press release said.

The airline said that the adult-only zones will also help parents who can “worry less about possible reactions from fellow passengers when their child is a bit busier or crying.”

The adult-only zones will be in the front section of the plane with nine extra-large seats with additional legroom and 93 standard seats, the airline said.

The zone will be physically separated from the rest of the seats on the plane using walls and curtains to “a shielded environment that contributes to a quiet and relaxed flight.”

These seats will cost an additional 45 euros ($49 or Rs 4,050) one way, while the extra-large seats will cost an extra 100 euros ($108 Rs 8,926).