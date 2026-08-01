‘They do lie’: Trump says he is ‘losing faith’ in Iran as nuclear talks continue

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Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he was “losing faith” in Tehran, alleging that Iranian authorities routinely breach commitments even as bilateral discussions persist between both nations.

Addressing a televised Cabinet meeting at Camp David, Trump asserted that Iran lacked credibility due to its recurrent failure to abide by its pledges.

“They do lie, and they do misrepresent,” Trump said. “They always want to talk, but they break their word so often.”

Notwithstanding his sharp rebuke, the US President confirmed that top-level American officials maintain active lines of engagement with Iranian counterparts. He identified Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as key members of the negotiating team.

“We have great people talking,” Trump said.

Highlighting regional security challenges, the US President pointed to a strike on an American military facility situated in Jordan, noting that the incident occurred whilst dialogue was actively underway.

“Instead, I got a call from Pete that they just shot five missiles at one of our bases in Jordan,” Trump said, referring to US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

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In response to queries regarding whether further hostile actions could follow, Trump declined to discount additional attacks.

“I think I’m going to be foolish to say no. You always have to keep your guard up,” he said.

Evaluating Iran’s long-term capabilities, Trump remarked that Tehran’s capacity to sustain such momentum would wane over time.

“They get weaker. They get a little stronger, maybe now, but they’ll get weaker, and then they peter out,” he said.

The American leader’s comments come amidst sustained diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran to address long-standing friction surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme and the broader regional security framework.

(Source: ANI)