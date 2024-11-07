“THANK YOU”: US Vice President-elect JD Vance expresses gratitude to Indian-origin wife Usha Vance for win

Washington DC: Following Donald Trump’s win in the 2024 US Presidential Elections on Wednesday, where he defeated Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris, his running mate and Senator JD Vance took to social media platform X, expressing his gratitude to his wife Usha Vance, the people of America along with President-elect Trump.

“THANK YOU! To my beautiful wife for making it possible to do this. To President Donald J. Trump, for giving me such an opportunity to serve our country at this level. And to the American people for their trust. I will never stop fighting for ALL of you,” Vance said on X.

Other global leaders also extended their praises following Trump’s win as he sets to become the 47th US President.

CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce, Suzanne P Clark, in a statement, congratulated Trump and Vance along with other elected members following the election. She further stated that the US Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to working with the Trump and Vance administration and other elected members of Congress to preserve pro-growth tax policies, bring regulatory relief to business, harness the power of Al to drive American innovation and expand an all-of-the-above energy production policy.

“We congratulate President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance, along with the members of the incoming 119th Congress and state and local elected officials across America. With the election behind us, it is time to focus on the important work of advancing an economic growth agenda that creates opportunities for businesses, families, and individuals to achieve the American dream. We look forward to working with the Trump-Vance administration and Republicans and Democrats in Congress to preserve pro-growth tax policies, bring regulatory relief to business, harness the power of Al to drive American innovation, and expand an all-of-the-above energy production policy,” the statement read.

The Chief Adviser of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, also shared a statement congratulating Trump on his victory.

“I am delighted to convey, on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, my heartfelt felicitations to you on your victory in the US Presidential Election 2024. Electing you as the US President for a second term reflects that your leadership and vision have resonated with the people of the United States of America. I am confident that under your stewardship, the United States will thrive and continue to inspire others around the world. Bangladesh and the United States share a long history of friendship and collaboration across numerous areas of mutual interest. The relationship continued to grow in depth and breadth during your previous term in the office. I look forward to working together to further strengthen our partnership and foster sustainable development. I firmly believe that the possibilities are endless as our two friendly nations work towards exploring newer avenues of partnership,” Yunus said in the statement.

Canadian President Justin Trudeau also congratulated Trump on his win, stating that they would work together to create more opportunity, prosperity, and security among both nations.

“Congratulations to Donald Trump on being elected President of the United States. The friendship between Canada and the U.S. is the envy of the world. I know President Trump and I will work together to create more opportunity, prosperity, and security for both of our nations,” Trudeau said on X.

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez also extended his compliments to Trump, stating that both nations would work together on strategic bilateral relations along with building strong transatlantic partnerships.

“Congratulations Donald Trump on your victory and your election as 47th President of the US. We will work on our strategic bilateral relations and on a strong transatlantic partnership,” Sanchez said on X.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, also took to X, congratulating President-elect Trump on his victory.

“Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump. The European Union & the US have an enduring alliance and a historic bond. As allies and friends, the EU looks forward to continuing our constructive cooperation. The EU will pursue its course in line with the strategic agenda as a strong, united, competitive and sovereign partner while defending the rules-based multilateral system,” he said on X.

(With inputs from ANI)