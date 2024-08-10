Thank you PM Modi for saving my mother: Bangladesh’s ex-PM Sheikh Hasina’s son

Dhaka: Son of former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, Sajeed Wazed has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government’s quick action following the developments in the neighboring country which led to her sudden departure.

While speaking to ANI, Sajeed Wazed Joy also dismissed media reports of a revocation of her visa stating that no one has revoked the visa of the Awami League leader and neither has she applied for political asylum anywhere.

“No one has revoked her visa. She has not applied for political asylum anywhere. Those are all rumors,” said Wazed.

“My message to the government of India, is my personal gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his government’s quick action in saving my mother’s life. I am eternally grateful. My second message is that India needs to take a leadership role in the world, and not let other foreign powers dictate the situation. Because this is India’s neighbourhood. This is India’s eastern side,” he added

“It is a proven track record that no one can deny that Sheikh Hasina’s government kept peace in Bangladesh, kept economic growth, stopped insurgency and kept the eastern side of our subcontinent stable. We are the only government that has proven we can do it. Other governments have tried. They have failed..,” he further added.

“I strongly believe that this was instigated by a small group and most likely by a foreign intelligence agency, I strongly suspect ISI*…There was no reason for the protest…The quotas were not restored by our government, it was restored by the court…Our government never order the Police to attack anyone…We immediately suspended the office which used extensive force…But this was not enough, they asked the government to resign and started attacking the police with fireweapons…How did the students get the weapons, these were not students, these were the mob, the militants, that was instigated to overthrow an elected government…My mother resigned because she did not want a massacre…” he further said while speaking to ANI.