Thailand Extends Covid-19 Emergency Rule Until Mid-Jan

Bangkok: Thailand on Monday announced the extension of the emergency rule imposed against the Covid-19 pandemic from December until mid-January 2021 aimed at the curbing the further spread of the virus.

The Cabinet of Ministers earlier on Monday approved a proposal from the government-run Center for the Covid-19 Situation Administration for the extension of the emergency decree to be enforced nationwide for a one-month-and-a-half period, beginning from December 1 until January 15, 2021, Xinhua news agency reported.

This will be the eighth time Thailand’s emergency rule has been extended on monthly basis to contain the pandemic throughout the country.

Thailand has so far reported a total of 3,920 coronavirus cases and 60 deaths.

(IANS)