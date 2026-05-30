Terrorist label for Brazilian gangs mirrors tariff hike strategy: Journalist

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São Paulo: The United States’ decision to classify Brazil’s two largest criminal organisations, Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) and Comando Vermelho (CV), as foreign terrorist organisations has triggered political debate in Brazil. Critics warn that the move could extend Washington’s influence over the country’s internal affairs and electoral landscape. Consequently, the recent terrorist label for Brazilian gangs has left many questioning its broader implications.

The designation was announced by the US State Department and is expected to take effect on June 5. It will place PCC and CV on the list of “Specially Designated Global Terrorists”. This enables the US government to impose sanctions and strengthen international enforcement measures against the groups. Many view this as the US formally imposing the terrorist label for Brazilian gangs for the first time.

Reacting to the announcement during the Boa Noite 247 programme, journalist and Brasil 247 special editor in Brasilia Ricardo Amaral described the measure as “Tariff Hike 2.0,” comparing it to recent US trade actions directed at Brazil. Furthermore, Amaral questioned how the terrorist label for the main Brazilian gangs will be perceived by other countries.

According to Amaral, the initiative appears less focused on combating crime and more aligned with broader geopolitical and political objectives. This point of view adds nuance to the ongoing global discussion about any terrorist label for Brazilian gangs.

According to Brasil 247, Amaral argued that the designation would have little practical impact on organised crime operations within Brazil. He maintained that the fight against criminal networks depends primarily on Brazilian institutions, including law enforcement agencies and financial intelligence systems. He also highlighted coordinated public policies aimed at dismantling criminal structures and reclaiming territories under gang influence. While discussing crime operations, Amaral noted how labels such as terrorist classification for Brazilian gangs have limited domestic effect.

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He stressed that effective action against organised crime requires a comprehensive strategy. This strategy should combine police operations with social development programmes and a stronger state presence in vulnerable communities. According to Amaral, addressing the roots of criminal activity demands long-term institutional efforts rather than external classifications. Nevertheless, supporters of the terrorist label for these Brazilian gangs claim it will prompt more international action.

The journalist also drew parallels with Operation Lava Jato, citing the application of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in investigations involving Brazilian companies. He argued that previous US legal interventions had significant economic and political consequences, including the weakening of strategic Brazilian enterprises. The debate also echoes concerns that the terrorist label for notorious Brazilian gangs may have consequences beyond policing.

Amaral further warned that the terrorist designation could become a politically charged issue ahead of future elections. He suggested that allies of former president Jair Bolsonaro may use the decision to bolster narratives surrounding security and crime. For political actors, the label of terrorist for Brazilian gangs is likely to be a campaign talking point.

Concluding his remarks, Amaral called on President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and progressive political forces to respond strategically, warning against what he described as attempts to associate the Brazilian left with organised crime for electoral gain. All in all, the controversy over a terrorist label for Brazilian gangs has added complexity to Brazil’s upcoming political season.

(ANI)

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