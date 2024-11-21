Terrorist attack in Pakistan: More than 35 dead, see details here

Pakistan: In a shocking incident, as many as 35 people have been killed and several others have been feared to be injured in a terror attack in Pakistan.

According to reports, armed men opened fire on passenger vehicles in northwestern Pakistan. This led to the death of at least 38 people and wounded more than 30.

Authorities confirmed that among those dead in the attack were a woman and a child. Reports say the toll is expected to rise further. Detailed reports awaited.

Till now no group has taken the responsibility of the attack, reports said. (This is a developing story)

