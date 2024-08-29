Telegram’s Pavel Durov put under formal investigation in France

France: Telegram boss Pavel Durov has been put under formal investigation as part of a probe into organised crime on the messaging app, a French prosecutor said in a statement.

The judge’s decision came four days after Russian-born Durov was arrested at an airport near Paris.

Mr Durov, 39, has not been remanded in custody, but placed under judicial supervision, and has to pay $5.56 million (5 million euros), and is required to report to the French police station twice a week.

Telegram is also accused of refusing to cooperate with authorities in sharing information, money laundering and providing cryptographic services to criminals, the statement said.

Durov was detained at Paris’s Bourget Airport on August 24 on a warrant related to Telegram’s lack of moderation. He was being investigated on charges relating to a host of crimes, including allegations that his platform was complicit in aiding fraudsters, drug traffickers and people spreading child pornography.

Also Read: Telegram Chief Pavel Durov Arrested At Paris Airport For Alleged Offences