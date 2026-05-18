Tehran floats new diplomatic roadmap through Islamabad to end regional war, state media reports

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Tehran : In a fresh diplomatic push to defuse regional tensions, Tehran has put forward its most recent 14-point resolution draft, conveying the framework via Islamabad.

According to a report by the Tasnim news agency, which cited an informant intimately connected to the delegation involved in the talks, the diplomatic roadmap has been formally transmitted through Pakistan.

The state-affiliated media outlet further highlighted that the primary objective driving the Iranian administration’s diplomatic strategy is “to end the war and build trust” among the stakeholders involved.

Providing a critical domestic context to this secret 14-point diplomatic push, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday strongly defended Tehran’s decision to pursue direct negotiations with the United States. He declared that dialogue conducted “with dignity” is an absolute necessity, while simultaneously stressing that Iran will continue defending its national rights.

According to the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA), President Pezeshkian made these crucial remarks during a high-profile public relations gathering of executive agencies titled “Iranian Narrators”.

Taking a firm stance against hardline domestic critics who oppose any diplomatic re-engagement with Washington, President Pezeshkian argued that isolating the country from the negotiating table is completely counterproductive. “It is not logical to say that we will not negotiate,” the President said.

Confronting the internal political opposition directly, President Pezeshkian challenged the alternative to diplomacy. “They chant that we shouldn’t engage in dialogue–what should we do if we don’t talk? Fight until the bitter end? It’s not logical to say we won’t engage in dialogue; we engage in dialogue with dignity,” he said.

President Pezeshkian added that Iran is fully capable of robustly defending its strategic interests while actively pursuing diplomatic engagement. “We are capable of defending the nation’s rights with the backing of the people. We must speak logically and receive logical responses,” he said.

The Iranian President also heavily emphasised the critical importance of maintaining national unity amid escalating regional tensions. “We must try not to break the unity and cohesion in the country. What can we do if they are shouting, ‘Let’s not talk,’ if we don’t talk? Should we fight until the end? We will talk with dignity,” he said.

Turning his focus to external pressures, President Pezeshkian accused Iran’s “adversaries” of attempting to destabilise the country and heavily criticised international reactions to recent regional conflicts. “They wanted to overthrow the Islamic Republic system in three days, but today they plotted to move forward by sowing division,” he said.

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Referring directly to the devastating conflict in Gaza, President Pezeshkian pointed out what he viewed as global double standards. “We saw what crimes they committed in Gaza and Palestine, and the American media constantly justify that they are defending themselves,” he said.

Reaffirming his government’s overarching diplomatic approach, the President reiterated that Iran would continue negotiations while safeguarding vital national interests. “We are respectful towards foreigners, we negotiate, and we will defend the rights of the nation,” President Pezeshkian said.

However, this diplomatic overture from Tehran faces a massive wall of resistance from Washington.

Escalating the war of words amid a persistent diplomatic stalemate, US President Donald Trump issued a fierce fresh warning to Iran as negotiations remained deadlocked over uranium stockpiles, sanctions relief, and war compensation following months of intense conflict across West Asia.

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!” Trump wrote on Sunday in a fiery Truth Social post.

The US President’s sharp remarks came just hours after Iranian media revealed Washington’s unyielding core conditions for resuming any formal negotiations.

According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, the US wants Iran to surrender 400 kilograms of enriched uranium, keep only one nuclear facility active, and drop demands for war compensation.

Furthermore, Washington expects Tehran to accept that most frozen Iranian assets will remain blocked and end the war on all fronts only after negotiations are completed.

In a swift counter-response to these stringent American demands, Tehran laid out its own non-negotiable five preconditions for talks, showing that it will not easily back down.

According to Iranian media reports, Iran said it would only return to the negotiating table if military operations across the region, particularly in Lebanon, come to a complete end, sanctions on Iran are fully lifted, and its frozen overseas assets are released.

Furthermore, Iran demanded comprehensive compensation for war damages and formal international recognition of its sovereignty over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

(ANI)

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