Alaska teen survives two days on capsized boat in Bering Sea

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New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy has reportedly survived on a capsized boat for nearly two days in the Bering Sea. The boat has overturned on a fishing trip 50 miles off the coast of Alaska.

The boy is identified as Derek Parker Aghnaanga, he was accompanied with his older brother and a cousin. They had departed from St. Lawrence Island but the boat overturned. They were sailing to do fishing but failed to return back.

A search operation had started to find them.

The small boat capsized, with the three remaining afloat in approximately 50F (10C) water. Aghnaanga was able to hold onto the overturned skiff. His brother became entangled beneath the boat and drowned, while his cousin, who had remained on the boat initially, fell into the water and also drowned.

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The US Coast Guard located the area by aircraft and helicopter. On 7 September, he was sighted on the capsized skiff by rescuers near St. Lawrence Island. It was discovered he was suffering from extreme hypothermia and was too weak to swim to a rescue raft.

They were eventually able to recover him when the crew of the fishing vessel Northwest Explorer pulled him up on a rope. He was taken to safety and was able to see his family in Nome. The Coast Guard and the other rescuers recovered his brother and cousin.

The fact that the teen survived for about two days exposed to the cold water of the Bering Sea has been described as a miracle, especially considering the perilous environment and the death of his two family members.