Tarique Rahman sworn in as Bangladesh PM, new era begins

Dhaka: In a historic political shift for the nation’s political trajectory, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh at the National Parliament building in Dhaka.

This landmark ceremony follows the 13th Parliamentary Elections held on February 12, where the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a landslide victory.

It ends the two-decade hiatus from power for the BNP, saw President Mohammed Shahabuddin administer the oath of office at approximately 4:15 pm.

The landmark event took place at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building, where the President and the new Prime Minister shared a symbolic handshake following the formal proceedings.

Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has bagged 209 out of 297 seats, while right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats in the 13th Parliamentary elections.

Official figures reveal that seventeen ministers and twenty-four state ministers are “new faces” who have never held such offices previously.

In a historic first for his personal political career, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is also “becoming a member of the cabinet for the first time,” having never held public office during his party’s previous tenures.

