Taliban attack on Afghanistan’s Taluqan city repulsed, over two dozen dead

By IANS
Taliban attack in Afghanistan
Image Credits: IANS

Kabul: A Taliban attack on Taluqan city, capital of Afghanistan’s northern Takhar province, has been repulsed, an official said Sunday.

The militants fled after suffering casualties and leaving over two dozen bodies, provincial government spokesman Hamid Mubariz said.

The armed insurgents launched multi-pronged offensives on Taluqan city early Sunday morning, but the security forces retaliated with heavy gunfire, forcing the insurgents to flee.

Also read: 2 US Firefighters Killed While Battling Wildfire
Related News

India and Vietnam review relations as Modi wishes…

India and Russia join hands to work for peace and stability…

Meanwhile, army officer in the province Abdul Razaq told Xinhua that “at least 18 Taliban rebels have been killed and the rebels failed to gain ground in Taluqan city”.

Ten more militants and three soldiers have been injured in the fighting.

Taliban militants have already captured at least six districts in the troubled Takhar province and have been fighting to overrun the provincial capital Taluqan city.

The government forces have also repulsed Taliban attacks on the neighbouring Kunduz provincial capital the Kunduz city, and Badakhshan’s provincial capital Faizabad over the past couple of days.

You might also like
World

2 US firefighters killed while battling wildfire

World

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 186 mn. 4.02 mn deaths

State

Spain woman stranded in Puri for last 1 year due to Lockdown to return home, thanks…

World

India and Vietnam review relations as Modi wishes Vietnam’s new PM

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.