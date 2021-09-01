Taliban appoints Governor for Panjshir, urges resistance to avoid conflict and join them

Taliban has appointed a new governor for Panjshir, reported Afghanistan media outlet 1TVNewsAF today.

The head of Taliban’s invitation and guidance commission, Amir Khan Muttaqi has urged resistance in the province to join Taliban and avoid conflict.

On the other hand, the Northern Alliance said that all the attacks from 6 sides in Panjshir were defended by NRF.

The casualties suffered by Taliban were catastrophic and dead bodies have been lying around borders of the province, added Northern Alliance.