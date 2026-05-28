Taiwan sounds alarm as Chinese apps accused of secret data harvesting

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Taipei: Taiwan’s Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) has raised serious concerns over cybersecurity threats posed by several Chinese-made mobile applications. Officials warn that these apps may expose Taiwanese users’ personal information to authorities in China.

The ministry specifically highlighted four apps: navigation platform Amap, video streaming services bilibili and iQIYI, and messaging application BIMOBIMO during a press briefing held in Taipei. This was reported by Focus Taiwan.

According to Focus Taiwan, the warning comes as Amap has become one of the most downloaded navigation applications on both Android and iOS platforms in Taiwan. This has increased concerns among officials about the scale of potential data collection.

The Administration for Cyber Security (ACS), operating under MODA, conducted a detailed review of the applications using 15 separate cybersecurity indicators. Officials examined how the apps handled user data, including whether they accessed information from other apps. They also checked if the apps collected and transmitted personal data, retrieved device information, or monitored user activity.

Amap displayed the highest number of risky behaviours among the four applications, with 11 security concerns detected on Android devices and eight on Apple’s iOS system. ACS Director-General Tsai Fu-Longe stated that the primary concern surrounding Chinese-made apps is the possibility that user information could be transmitted to China. This could potentially create national security risks. He further noted that the Android version of Amap was found to continue transmitting data even when the app was not actively in use.

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Senior ACS official Lee Yu-wei explained that under China’s Cybersecurity Law and National Intelligence Law, companies operating within China may be legally compelled to provide user data to Chinese authorities if requested.

Investigators found the apps capable of continuously tracking user locations and accessing sensitive permissions, including contacts, microphones, audiovisual files, and other device data, as highlighted by Focus Taiwan.

Taiwanese authorities also compared Amap with Google Maps and concluded that the Chinese-developed platform requested broader privacy permissions. While warning specifically about Chinese apps, officials emphasised that users should remain cautious with all digital platforms. For example, they advised reviewing permission requests carefully and adopting cybersecurity protection measures, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

(ANI)

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