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Taipei: Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence detected the presence of two sorties of Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels, and an official ship operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Wednesday.

One of the two sorties entered Taiwan’s southwestern part Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND said, “2 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels, and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 2 sorties entered Taiwan’s southwestern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded.”

Earlier on May 12, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence reported the presence of nine sorties of Chinese military aircraft, seven vessels, and an official ship around itself.

In a post on X, the MND said, “9 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels, and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) Today. 5 out of 9 sorties entered Taiwan’s southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded.”

China’s claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

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Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan’s status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China’s claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty’s annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga.

However, Taiwan remained a peripheral region under limited Qing control. The key shift came in 1895, when the Qing ceded Taiwan to Japan after the First Sino-Japanese War, marking Taiwan as a Japanese colony for 50 years. After Japan’s defeat in World War II, Taiwan was returned under Chinese control, but the sovereignty transfer was not formalised.

In 1949, the Chinese Civil War resulted in the establishment of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland, while the Republic of China (ROC) retreated to Taiwan, asserting its claim to govern all of China. This led to dual sovereignty claims: the PRC over the mainland and the ROC over Taiwan. Taiwan has operated as a de facto independent state but has avoided declaring formal independence to prevent military conflict with the PRC.

(ANI)

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